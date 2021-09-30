ON BALANCE Biden’s agenda in peril, businesses facing mounting obstacles and House hearing on Afghanistan

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — There is rare bipartisan agreement in Washington right now that failure to get Joe Biden’s agenda passed in the next week could define his presidency.

Real Clear Politics’ Phil Weggman joins Leland to take stock of what will happen on Capitol Hill.

The supply chain, labor shortages, potential new taxes and the vaccine or testing mandate are just a few of the problems facing businesses right now. PXG CEO Bob Parsons shares his perspective. University of Washington at St. Louis professor Liberty Vittert tells us what studies show about the effectiveness of vaccine mandates.

Michael Starr Hopkins, former presidential campaign manager for Democrat John Delaney, takes the temperature of the party. Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin explores how the cable news networks are covering the Democratic infighting.

Rep. John Garamendi (D-N.C.) and Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) recap the House hearing on the Afghanistan exit.

Theresa Payton, George W. Bush’s White House chief information officer, breaks down YouTube’s decision to remove content it deems incorrect about the COVID-19 vaccines.