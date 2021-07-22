On Balance: China’s culture war on America

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As China threatens nearly all facets of American life, LeBron James has landed himself in the center of it all with the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in the United States.

While the NBA star has been silent on China’s humanitarian offenses for years, financial success for both he and Warner Brothers depends on a China release.

Without it, the movie is likely to lose tens of millions, maybe hundreds of millions of dollars.

