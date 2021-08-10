On Balance: Cuomo transition, Chicago police friction and the COVID-19 surge

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Defense attorney Arthur Aidala, Miediaite founding editor Colby Hall and Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene discuss the Cuomo resignation.

Chicago columnist John Kass joins Leland to talk about the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s strained relationship with cops.

New York City Councilman Keith Powers comes on to talk the Cuomo transition.

Finally, Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, talks about the COVID-19 surge in the south.

