CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Defense attorney Arthur Aidala, Miediaite founding editor Colby Hall and Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene discuss the Cuomo resignation.
Chicago columnist John Kass joins Leland to talk about the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s strained relationship with cops.
New York City Councilman Keith Powers comes on to talk the Cuomo transition.
Finally, Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, talks about the COVID-19 surge in the south.
Watch On Balance with Leland Vittert weeknights at 8/7c.
Latest News
- Radio: $1 trillion infrastructure bill passes Senate, moves to House
- On Balance: Cuomo transition, Chicago police friction and the COVID-19 surge
- Pizza Hut rolls out meatless pepperoni in 5 U.S. cities
- ICU beds running out as delta variant surges
- Nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw stuffed chicken recalled for salmonella