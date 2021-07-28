On Balance: Former Pres. Trump’s pick in Texas runoff loses to ‘Reagan Republican’

(NewsNation Now) — Former President Donald Trump’s coattails may not be what they used to be. He is possibly the undisputed leader of the Republican party but an election Tuesday night proved he is not the kingmaker.
Now, on Wednesday, Trump is once again spinning a loss into a win.
In Texas’ 6th Congressional district, Trump’s pick for a vacant seat lost in a runoff election against a Reagan-style Republican.
