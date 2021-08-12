On Balance: Gas prices skyrocketing; Taliban continues takeover in Afghanistan

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — If you’ve filled up your tank lately, then you know gas prices are skyrocketing. The national average for a gallon of gas is about $3.19.

The rising prices have the Biden administration so worried they are asking OPEC, a group of oil-producing countries, to increase supply and thus hopefully lower the price at the pump.



Ellen Wald, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center and president of Transversal Consulting, joins On Balance to discuss the rising prices and the Biden administration response.

We also hear from Kristin Soltis Anderson. She is an expert in political polling, especially when it comes to how pocketbook issues affect voters.

Plus, On Balance host Leland Vittert, who lived in the middle east for four years, breaks down what’s happening In Afghanistan as 3,000 U.S. troops head back to the country.

