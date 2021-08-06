On Balance: NYC vaccine passport and a YouTuber leads CA gov. poll

(NewsNation Now) — Will New York City’s vaccine requirement work? Michael Luongo with the NYC hospital system COVID-19 task force explains why he’s happy the city is trying. But, restaurant owner Tyler Hollinger explains the concerns he has about executing the plan.

The Taliban is regaining the ground it hasn’t had since before the U.S. invaded. Former congressman Darrell Issa talks about what’s next.

A YouTuber named Kevin Paffrath is leading a crowded field to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a new poll. Paffrath joins the program to talk about the race.

Author Bill Choslovsky comes on to compare ideological impact in U.S. school systems with China’s.

Employment law attorney Brian Weinthal joins the show to discuss the criminal complaint recently filed against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Francey Hakes, former prosecutor and national coordinator for Child Exploitation Prevention talks Apple’s new feature that will scan photos headed to iCloud for signs of child abuse.

Finally, Rabbi Abraham Cooper talks about language from a failed progressive congressional candidate that some are calling anti-Semitic.

