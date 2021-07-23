On Balance: Police blame politicians

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Former New York City Police Commissioner Howard Safir talks politics’ role in policing. ProPublica’s Sebastian Rotella details China’s “Operation Fox Hound,” and former Homeland Security chief of staff Chad Sweet discusses its implications.

Then, Allison Weigner talks about her fight to get her kids back into school mask-free, but Dr. Peter Hotez explains why some still have concerns.

Comedian Michael Loftus talks about Cleveland’s baseball team changing its name to Guardians. And an art gallery owner, Mary Goldberg, explains what Hunter Biden’s art would be worth if he weren’t the president’s son.

On Balance with Leland Vittert airs weeknights at 8/7C on NewsNation.

