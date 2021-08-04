On Balance: Progressives win major policy fight in DC, falter in Ohio election

(NewsNation Now) — The White House doesn’t have a precise number but roughly 11 million Americans face eviction because they’re behind on rent and their COVID-era protection expired.

The Biden administration wasn’t going to do anything to protect them but progressive Democrats on Capitol Hill successfully bullied the White House into changing course on the eviction moratorium.

Also, last night the country got a preview of the biggest political questions of this year: will progressives take over the democratic party and does former President Trump’s endorsement carry the same weight as it once did.

A pair of special primary elections in Ohio Tuesday night gave us a preview to the answer.