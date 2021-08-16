On Balance: Taliban take over Afghanistan

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The Taliban now controls Afghanistan. Its soldiers triumphantly took the presidential palace with little resistance from the American trained and funded Afghan army. They have already began enforcing a med-evil form of Islamic law, including banning girls from schools and executing people in the streets. Over the weekend, the U.S. abandoned its embassy in Kabul and pulled back to the airport.

“On Balance” focuses on what this means for America abroad and, more importantly, what it means for us Americans at home. We hear from an independent journalist on the ground and a panel of experts.

Plus, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., who served in Afghanistan, talks about the potential new terror threats here at home.

