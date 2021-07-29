On Balance: Vaccine mandates and China’s humanitarian crisis

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Tonight, infectious disease expert Dr. Todd Ellerin and political reporter Daniel Lippman discuss this week’s COVID-19 developments.

Then, Bob Bianchi joins the program to talk prosecuting priests as a former Catholic Cardinal was charged.

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy weighs in on how crime in 2021 is changing politics. UCLA law professor Gary Schwartz breaks down the settlement that could be coming for Sandy Hook victims’ families from a gun manufacturer.

Austin Ramzy and Florida Congressman Michael Waltz analyze the complicated relationship companies have with China and how they handle humanitarian issues.

Finally, Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller, whose brother died after developing an illness from responding to the 9/11 attacks.

Watch On Balance with Leland Vittert at 8/7c on NewsNation.