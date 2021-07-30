On Balance: White House won’t rule out more lockdowns as virus cases rise again

On Balance: Full Episodes
Posted: | Updated:

(NewsNation Now) — The White House won’t rule out more lockdowns as the country’s “return to normal” continues to be rocky in many parts of the nation.

Also, a rare agreement in Washington, D.C. on Friday when a Republican senator and Democratic congressman came to a consensus regarding the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Balance with Leland Vittert airs weeknights 8/7C on NewsNation

Latest News

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com