Oxford suspect’s parents missing, Baldwin’s claim, and why young people think US democracy is in trouble

(NewsNation Now) — The show starts with developing news as police in Oakland County, Michigan, search for Jennifer and James Crumbley, who were charged with manslaughter after their 15-year-old son was charged with killing four classmates and injuring seven others in a school shooting. Rudabeh Shahbazi gives the latest on the case. Former prosecutor Pat Brady and NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield weigh in as well.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., joins the show to comment on Congress passing a stopgap funding bill despite steep Republican opposition.

Alec Baldwin told ABC News he held the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, but did not pull the trigger. Firearms safety expert Steve Wolf reacts to that statement.

Business journalist Shibani Joshi breaks down the mixed results of the November jobs numbers.

More than half of America’s young people think America’s democracy has “failed” or is “in trouble.” The Federalist’s Emily Jashinsky as well as Quentin Wathum-Ocama, the president of the Young Democrats of America, make sense of that statistic.

Florida’s governor wants to bring back a World War II-era civilian military force in his state. NewsNation’s Brian Entin explains.