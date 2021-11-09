Pandemic’s end, Republican infighting and inflation on Main Street

(NewsNation Now) — What do the new antiviral drugs mean for the state of the pandemic? Author George Will discusses the subject as a guest of “On Balance With Leland Vittert.”

RealClearPolitics White House correspondent Phil Wegmann takes the temperature of the Republican Party as Donald Trump hints at a 2024 run.

NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson gives the latest from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Attorney Ethan Bearman weighs in, as well.

Reporting from Washington, D.C., NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer shares what the U.S. is doing to counter military threats from China.

Barbara Eastman, owner of Happy Foods Grocery Store, and Rick Berman, former labor lawyer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, look ahead to Wednesday’s inflation numbers.

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, explains why he doesn’t want the Biden administration to shut down a Midwest oil pipeline.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin recaps his interview with a security guard at Astroworld who said he was hired by text, didn’t feel prepared, and hasn’t even been paid yet.

Kadence Koen, an Illinois teacher now on unpaid leave, explains her decision not to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

There’s an ammo shortage right now as hunting season is heating up. Dan Marcon, the owner of Marc-ON Shooting, shares what he’s seen.