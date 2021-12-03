Parents of alleged Mich. school shooter sought, concern over Russian troop buildup, NYC’s safe injection sites

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — In a rare move, the parents of the alleged Michigan school shooter are now facing charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their role in Tuesday’s shooting. Their son, Ethan, allegedly killed four and injured seven others at a school near Detroit.

By all accounts, Ethan led a troubled life. The morning of the shooting, his parents were at the school in a meeting about his behavior. He also allegedly drew a picture of a gun with blood and a note saying “I can’t stop myself.”

On both the day of the shooting and the day before, school officials spoke to Ethan about his behavior and then returned him to the classroom. Police said he walked out of the bathroom and started shooting.

Police said Ethan’s dad purchased the 9-millimeter handgun used in the shooting the week before.

Criminal defense and family litigation attorney Karen Conti joins “On Balance” to discuss the case.

Also, President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine and said new initiatives coming from his administration are intended to deter Russian aggression.

The president offered the measured warning to Putin in response to growing concern about a Russian buildup of troops on the Ukrainian border and increasingly bellicose rhetoric from the Kremlin.

Former Pentagon policy adviser and Congressman Michael Waltz joins the show to discuss.

Starting Friday, students in Chicago public schools can use the bathroom of their choice. Civil rights attorney and radio host Robert Patillo joins “On Balance” to discuss.

America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%. That is a historically low level though still above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5%.

Pollster Dr. Lauren Wright and The Hill’s Niall Stanage discuss.

The first officially authorized safe havens for people to use heroin and other narcotics have been cleared to open in New York City in hopes of curbing overdoses, the mayor and health commissioner said Tuesday.

The “overdose prevention centers” — commonly known as supervised injection sites — have been discussed for years in New York and some other U.S. cities and already exist in Canada, Australia and Europe.

Josh Clennon, who manages low-income housing cooperatives in Harlem and a community activist with the Greater Harlem Coalition, weighs in on the plan.