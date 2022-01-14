Pentagon says Russia is prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion, rising murder rates, Biden poll numbers

(NewsNation Now) — The Biden administration has determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to potentially further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already pre-positioned operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in eastern Ukraine.

At least a dozen U.S. cities saw a record number of homicides last year and it’s happening in the heartland just as much as in big cities.

Murder rose 155% in Portland, Oregon, 104% in Louisville, Kentucky, 90% in Columbus, Ohio and 134% in Austin, Texas.

More than 200 scientists penned a letter to Spotify urging the company to censor rein in host Joe Rogan.

