Reacting to Smollett verdict, plus Russia’s stance on Ukraine

(NewsNation Now) — The show features in-depth analysis of the breaking news in the Jussie Smollett case. The actor was convicted on five of six counts and will be sentenced next year. Attorney Karen Conte and former prosecutor Phillip Turner explain what happened and what’s next.

During On Balance, hear a live news conference from Smollett’s attorney, Nenye Uche.

Overseas, tensions are still rising as Russia masses troops near the Ukraine border. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer gives the latest from Washington, D.C. Former Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie analyzes the situation.