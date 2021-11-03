Red wave sweeps VA & Dems vow to move forward with Biden’s agenda

(NewsNation Now) — Gov. Phil Murphy won reelection in New Jersey’s extremely tight governor race, according to an AP race call. But Republican Glenn Younkin beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s high-profile election for governor Tuesday. Mike Allen, co-founder of Axios, joins Leland in Washington to talk about the key takeaways from the election.

Former mayor of Miami Beach Philip Levine gives his perspective on what’s next for the Democrats, who are already fighting an uphill battle to retain control of the House in next year’s midterms.

Vince Coglianese, radio host and editorial director of The Daily Caller, explains what Younkin’s win might mean for the GOP “MAGA” movement.

Since the GOP is on track to regain the House, Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) joins the program to discuss the possible red wave for the 2022 midterm elections.

Democrats are rattled after the party endured a difficult defeat by Younkin. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer reports on what lawmakers are feeling in Washington.

Capitol correspondent for Latino Rebels, Pablo Manriquez, discusses how the Democrats’ losses could impact President Biden’s spending bill.

COVID-19 vaccines are now authorized for safe, effective use amongst children ages 5-11. Biden called the new authorization a “turning point” in the fight against COVID-19. Founder of Let Them Breathe Sharon McKeeman gives her opinion on why some parents may not want their young children to be first in line.

Biden on Wednesday denied that his administration is considering paying $450,000 to each migrant separated from their family under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance border policy. Phillip Wegmann, White House reporter from RealClearPolitics, joins the show to discuss the issue.

