Reopening the open border, Chicago police union boss urges cops to defy vaccine mandate, and are more union strikes coming?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Mitchell Roschelle, founding partner of Macro Trends Advisors, breaks down President Biden’s plan to fix the global supply chain crisis.

Kristen Soltis Anderson, columnist at Washington Examiner, and Dave Weigel, political reporter from Washington Post, talk about Virginia’s tight governor’s race.

Bob Cusak, editor in chief at The Hill, joins Leland to discuss the ongoing union strikes in the country from Kellogg’s to Hollywood.

The head of the Chicago Police Union says he plans to fight Chicago’s vaccine mandate in court. WGN Radio’s Anna Davlantes shares her thoughts on the issue.

The U.S. will reopen its borders between Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated travelers starting next month. Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council sits down with Leland to talk about the Biden administration’s approach to immigration and border control.

NewsNation’s Dan Abrams previews his one-on-one conversation with Megyn Kelly.

Walgreens is closing five San Franciso stores amid a rash of thefts. Attorney and liberal radio host Ethan Bearman weighs in on the closures.

Attorney Dan Lust discusses how the NFL should handle Jon Gruden’s leaked emails.

