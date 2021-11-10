Rittenhouse takes stand and inflation contiunes to threaten Biden’s agenda

(NewsNation Now) — Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wis., last summer, broke down in tears while taking the stand in his own defense Wednesday. NewsNation’s correspondent Keleigh Benson joins “On Balance” with the latest details on the trial.

Did Rittenhouse’s testimony help or hurt his case? Civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and criminal defense attorney Phillip Turner weigh in.

Batya Ungar-Sargon, deputy opinion editor of Newsweek, joins the show to discuss the media’s coverage of the Rittenhouse trial.

The inflation rate in the United States hit a 30-year high in October as consumer prices jumped 6.2% from a year earlier. Earlier Wednesday, President Biden said the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed will help lower the price of consumer goods. Sarah Westwood, political and investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner, joins the program to discuss.

Democrats are using a new label for their own brand of politics: Normal. Axios political reporter Sarah Mucha explains why this matters.

Texas jails are filling up with illegal immigrants caught in Operation Lone Star, a program to help combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas. Lt. Chris Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety breaks down what he’s seeing at the border.

An aggressively centrist government is what Texas needs right now. That’s according to actor Matthew McConaughey who says being centrist could overcome partisan divides. The actor is considering running for governor in his native state next year, but his fellow Texans are divided on how they feel about that. Bobby Ererile, Texas Republican strategist, gives his perspective.

Chadwick Moore, columnist and contributing editor of “The Spectator,” joins Leland to explain why Meghan Markle is cold calling U.S. lawmakers about paid family leave.

