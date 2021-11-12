Rittenhouse trial nears end, migrant caravan dwindles but could balloon, Rep. Tom Reed on infrastructure vote

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The jurors who will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider lesser charges if they opt to acquit him on some of the original counts prosecutors brought, the judge said Friday during a contentious hearing in which both sides could claim partial victory.

Robert Patillo, civil rights and criminal defense attorney and host of the podcast “Informed Consent,” and former federal prosecutor Phillip Turner join “On Balance” to discuss the trial.

The organizer of a migrant caravan that has withered to 1,300 people said it could balloon to 10,000 people next week as they march north to the U.S. border. Earlier this week, the group’s leader, immigration activist Irineo Mujica, said he was organizing a second group to walk out of Tapachula on Nov. 18 to join up with the first group and then head toward the U.S. border.

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety joins the show to discuss the current situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Joe Biden is celebrating the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill’s passage. He is expected to sign the bill Monday and travel the country on a victory lap.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), who voted for the bill, joins “On Balance” to explain why.

Is Meghan Markle planning a run for the White House? Radio host Tony Katz discusses the speculation surrounding the question.