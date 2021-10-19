Seattle officers face vaccine mandate deadline, America’s vaccination gap, and North Korea’s latest missile launch

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Across America, from pilots to police, the people we count on to keep us safe must now choose between the vaccine and their jobs.

WGN investigative reporter and anchor Ben Bradley joins “On Balance With Leland Vittert” to talk about why police officers in Chicago are pushing back against vaccine mandates.

Up to 40% of Seattle police officers may be out of a job for not complying with their vaccine requirement. Jeremie Neighbors, a Seattle firefighter and EMT, explains why he’s choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and gives his perspective on the mandate.

It’s clear not everyone supports vaccine mandates, but that doesn’t mean Americans are just flat-out divided over the vaccine. Casey Taylor, vice president of client success at CivicScience, explains why the vaccination gap might not be as big as you think.

News Nation’s Kelsy Kerstine joins the show to discuss the John Deere strike in Moline, Illinois. Then, Todd Vachon, director of the Labor Education Action Research Network at Rutgers University, weighs in on other union strikes across the county right now.

Axios political reporter Sarah Mucha talks about the in-fighting within the Republican Party.

Pablo Manríquez, Washington correspondent for Latino Rebels, discusses the current stalemate among Democrats on how to pass President Biden’s infrastructure deal.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin shares details of her latest report on a Texas school administrator suggesting the teaching of “both sides” of the Holocaust.

North Korea test-fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea this morning. The missile, which North Korean leaders previously described as the world’s most powerful weapon, was fired from an underwater submarine. Bruce Klingner, senior research fellow for Northeast Asia at The Heritage Foundation, explains how North Korea’s missile advancements could put U.S. troops at risk.

Colby Hall, founder of Mediaite, discusses the media’s reaction to Colin’s Powell death.

