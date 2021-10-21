Sen. Rand Paul on the US funding gain-of-function studies in Wuhan, Laundrie’s death, and Facebook caught up in another lie

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — COVID-19 cases are down, but the pressure on China about what happened in that Wuhan lab and what Dr. Fauci said to Congress is heating up.

The National Institute of Health has admitted to funding gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan lab on bat coronaviruses. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) joins the show gives his perspective on the news.

Author and investigative reporter Sharri Markson talks about her book, “What Really Happened In Wuhan: A Virus Like No Other, Countless Infections, Millions of Deaths.”

The FBI has confirmed the remains of Brian Laundrie have been identified. NewsNation’s Brian Entin reports with the latest.

For the first time, a pig kidney was successfully transplanted into a person at New York University. The surgical team says so far, the kidney is functioning perfectly. Doctors are hoping that this breakthrough can help more patients in the future. Chad Ezzell, President and CEO of LiveOnNY, talks about this groundbreaking surgery.

Lachlan Markay, Axios political reporter and Miles Coleman, associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, weighs in on Virginia’s governor’s race.

Regular unleaded gas is now 56% more expensive than it was a year ago. Meat, fish, and eggs have also spiked up to 11%. Even appliances, like washers and dryers are up 19%. Bob Cusack, editor chief of The Hill, explains how inflation will impact our lives the rest of this year and into 2022.

Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council President, has the latest details on the border crisis.

Facebook’s oversight board says the social media company wasn’t upfront about how it spares certain users from its rules. Evan Greer, Director of Fight for the Future, weighs in on the news.

