Senate hearing on border security, end of COVID-19 and waiting for Rittenhouse verdict

(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer recaps a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill about immigration. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was grilled by senators on the state of border security. Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf weighs in on possible solutions. Latino Rebels’ Pablo Manriquez discusses the potential fixes being floated in Congress.

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn) discusses Washington, D.C., dropping part of their mask mandate, and how the pandemic will end.

NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson reports live from Kenosha, Wisconsin to show what it’s like outside the courthouse as the Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberates. Defense attorney Phillip Turner weighs in on the trial. Mediaite’s Colby Hall reviews the coverage of the trial among the major news networks.

Former Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie wades into the delicate political language President Joe Biden uses when talking about, or not talking about, China’s crimes against humanity.

Newsweek’s Batya Ungar-Sargon weighs in on the growing inflation problem, and what it could mean for the future of the White House.

Watch On Balance with Leland Vittert weeknights at 7/6c.