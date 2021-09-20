Southern border, Biden’s agenda and his impact on the Texas gubernatorial race

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — On today’s show, Leland Vittert and guests discuss President Joe Biden’s influence in politics and the relationship between the U.S. and China.

Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura gives an update on the southern border. Real Clear Politics White House reporter Phillip Weggman and Pablo Manriquez of Latino Rebels talk about Biden’s agenda and whether it will come to fruition.

Denver radio host Ross Kominsky joins the show to discuss Monday’s stock market dip.

Former ambassador to Guatemala Stephen McFarland talks about the frosty relationship between the U.S. and China.

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine considers the Democrats’ agenda and whether it can pass.

Princeton University research scholar Lauren Wright takes the temperature on the president’s impact on the upcoming Texas gubernatorial race.

Brigadier Gen. Donald Bolduc breaks down the report that the suicide bomber who killed 13 American service members was released from prison in the months leading up to the American withdrawal.

