Study of lockdowns, Canadian trucker calls in from protest, and should SCOTUS have this type of justice?

(NewsNation Now) — Controversial mRNA scientist Dr. Robert Malone pulled out of an interview with On Balance on Wednesday. Radio host Tony Katz takes the pulse of public figures who only want to speak in friendly spaces.

Dr. Amesh Adalja dives into a Johns Hopkins study showing stay-at-home orders may have only reduced COVID-19 mortality by 0.2%.

Adam Stirr joins the show from his truck in Canada — currently blocking the highway to and from Montana — to explain why he and so many others are willing to go to jail to fight vaccine mandates.

Reservoir Distillery co-founder Dave Cuttino explains why some of your favorite liquor may be getting harder to find.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer shares the name of the person becoming the apparent front-runner to fill Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat on the Supreme Court.

Fulbright scholar Benjamin Barton debates whether now is the time for a Supreme Court justice who attended a public college.

The Washington Post’s Liz Clarke breaks down the lawsuit Brian Flores filed against the NFL.