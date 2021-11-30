Supreme shutdown over abortion access, Twitter’s new CEO, and Chris Cuomo controversy

(NewsNation Now) — Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether. May Davis, former legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, weighs in on the case on “On Balance With Leland Vittert.”

Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene breaks down the political implications in this case.

The Biden Administration could reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy in the coming days. Latino Rebels’ Pablo Manriquez gives his opinion on the news.

Parag Agrawal is Twitter’s new CEO, after co-founder Jack Dorsey announced Monday that he would step down from the position. Agrawal suggested last year that the company should “not be bound by the First Amendment.” Mediaite’s Colby Hall and Axios’ Sarah Mucha give their takes on Agrawal’s statement.

The prosecution began its case today in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago. The former “Empire” actor is charged with six counts of making false statements to the police in connection to an alleged hate crime in Jan. 2019. Criminal defense attorney Phillip Turner joins “On Balance” to recap Tuesday’s key moments from the trial.

CNN has suspended Chris Cuomo “indefinitely” after evidence released Monday by the New York attorney general showed his role in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was much bigger than previously known. Newsweek deputy opinion editor Batya Ungar Sargon reacts to the breaking news.

Watch “On Balance With Leland Vittert” weeknights at 7/6c.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.