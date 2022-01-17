Terror in Texas, Trump’s possible 2024 run and a letter to Spotify

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — America got a terrifying reminder this weekend that Islamic terrorism still presents a clear and present danger 20 years after 9/11, but curiously, it took the FBI hours to call it terrorism and even longer to declare the attack — against a synagogue — an anti-Semitic attack. Danny Coulson, a former commander of the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, weighs in.

Abdullah Antepli, the founder and director of Muslim Leadership Initiative and associate professor of interfaith relations at Duke University, joins the show to discusses confronting anti-Semitism.

NewsNation’s senior contributor and Pulitzer winner George Will weighs in on former president Donald Trump’s possible 2024 run.

Dr. Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health, talks about why she signed a letter to Spotify expressing concerns about podcaster Joe Rogan’s COVID comments.

K-9 private investigator Karin Tarqwyn joins the show to talk about why thieves are snatching French bulldogs across the country.