Texas’ abortion law and the precedent it could set, plus AOC vs. establishment Dems

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The ability of a woman to get an abortion is being curtailed in many states, and what’s happening in Texas right now is different than anywhere else in the country.

Josh Blackman, who teaches constitutional law at the University of South Texas, talks about the courts’ role in the law and whether it can be struck down. Drucilla Tigner, a strategist for the ACLU, talks about her organization’s opposition to the law. Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene discusses reaction to the law in Washington, D.C.

President Biden is expected to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana Friday. NewsNation’s Brian Entin tells us what things look like now.

NewsNation’s Joe Khalil previews an exclusive interview with an American trapped in Afghanistan.

Retired Navy SEAL Dave Sears and Army Maj. Gen. Vincent Boles discuss how the military will get these Americans out now that they’ve left.

A group of restaurant owners in New York is suing Mayor Bill De Blasio over the city’s vaccine requirement protocols. Tyler Hollinger, who runs the Festival Cafe, explains his problems with the order.

Former prosecutor Bob Bianchi discusses the latest federal recommendations on COVID-19 for Labor Day weekend.

Pablo Manriquez, Capitol correspondent for Latino Rebels, digs into the feud between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Watch On Balance With Leland Vittert weeknights at 8/7c.