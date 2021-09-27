Texas border special: Cartels exploiting crisis, patrol overwhelmed and the economic impact

MISSION, Texas (NewsNation Now) — “On Balance With Leland Vittert” airs live from the Texas border. The show’s host spent the overnight hours with state troopers and gives you an in-depth look at the crisis.

Nexstar report Kellie Meyer gives us a live report from Washington, D.C., on progressives pushing for amnesty in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion bill. Rep. Ro Khanna, D- Calif., also weights in on the push.

Former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf talks about Haitian migrants being released in the U.S.

Chris Cabrera of the National Border Patrol Council for the Rio Grande Valley sector joins the show to discuss the challenges agents are dealing with.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin reports on the economic impact the crisis has on border towns.

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura and Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal discuss the impacts they’ve seen on Texas communities.

Watch “On Balance With Leland Vittert” weeknights at 8/7c.