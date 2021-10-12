Texas vaccine mandates, the NFL’s culture crisis, and Gabby Petito’s autopsy results



CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — “On Balance With Leland Vittert” begins tonight with an NFL roundtable discussion. Evan Nierman, crisis PR consultant, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and former NFL player Freddie Mitchell discuss the NFL’s culture crisis.

Vittert is then joined by Mediaite.com founding editor Colby Hall to discuss what Jon Gruden’s resignation as Raiders coach amid a scandal over offensive emails will mean for his contract.

Thousands of workers have gone on strikes across the country, including those at Kellogg’s, showing their growing power in a tightening economy. Economist Steve Moore breaks down how today’s strikes could affect the country’s lingering economic doldrums at a pivotal moment for the U.S.

Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., and Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., discuss Joe Manchin’s criticism of President Biden’s reconciliation bill.

Jessica Montoya Coggins, features and opinion editor for Texas Signal and constitutional law expert Josh Blackman talk about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s vaccine mandate ban.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin talks about Gabby Petito’s autopsy results.