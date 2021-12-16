The ACLU’s call on Operation Lone Star, the NFL and China and Springsteen’s $500M deal for his masters

(NewsNation Now) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is against the prohibition of stock trading for sitting members of Congress. “We are free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that,” she said on Wednesday. TV host Heather Gardner weighs in with her thoughts.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer reports on the ACLU filing a civil rights complaint with the Department of Justice alleging that Operation Lone Star is an “unlawful, racist and xenophobic system of state immigration enforcement in Texas.” Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety also gives his reaction to the lawsuit.

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz joins the show to discuss the GOP thoughts on Biden winning the 2020 election.

Dean Cheng, senior research fellow in the Asian Studies Center of the Davis Institute, reacts to NFL’s announcement that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries, including China, in an effort to draw NFL fans worldwide.

San Francisco’s mayor is launching a series of police initiatives to reduce crime. Attorney Kevin Chavous joins “On Balance” to give his perspective.

Airline CEO’s were on Capitol Hill trying to explain recent operational meltdowns that affected hundreds of thousands of passengers. Liberty Vittert, features editor of the Harvard Data Science Review, discusses mask mandates on planes.

Billboard Magazine’s Melinda Newman talks about Bruce Springsteen selling his entire music catalogue for $500 million dollars.

