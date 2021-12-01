The COVID question: How does this end? Plus, parents of Michigan shooting suspect may be charged

(NewsNation Now) — America is at crossroads when it comes to the coronavirus: Do we continue a forever state of emergency or do we blow the whistle on COVID craziness and do our best to protect the most vulnerable? Dr. Howard Forman, a professor of radiology & public health at Yale University, weighs in.

The parents of a school shooter might be charged for their kids’ crime. The prosecutor in Oxford, Michigan made the stunning announcement Wednesday as Ethan Crumbly faced a judge for the first time on first-degree murder charges and terrorism. NewsNation’s Kelsey Kernstine joins us live with the latest on the investigation. Legal analyst Karen Conti also discusses the development.

Crisis management expert Evan Nierman joins us to discuss Alec Baldwin’s first interview since the “Rust” movie set shooting.

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine joins us to talk about whether Pete Buttigieg is a problem for Democrats.

Liberty Vittert, features editor of the Harvard Data Science Review, discusses China’s facial recognition technology.

George Kurtz, a SportsGrid host, talks about the MLB’s looming lockout.

