The end of the war, violence in big cities and COVID-19 lawsuits

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — More than 100 Americans are still in Afghanistan even though the U.S. military has left the country. The Dispatch’s Chris Stirewalt and The Hill’s Nial Stanage break down the day’s events.

Ret. Army intelligence officer Lt. Col Ralph Peters discusses how well the U.S. will be able to see what’s happening in Afghanistan going forward.

Niloofar Rahmani, the first female pilot in Afghan history, talks about getting her parents out of the country just in time.

China expert and author Gordon Chang and Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, discuss how China and Russia view the withdrawal.

Alyssa Farah, former Trump White House communications director, dives into what effect the withdrawal may have on the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine discusses the crime wave impacting major cities.

Northwestern adjunct law professor Andrew Stoltmann talks about the growing trend of COVID-19 related lawsuits.

