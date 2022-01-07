The possibility of a Cuomo comeback, SCOTUS hears arguments on vaccine mandates, Biden meets with wildfire victims

(NewsNation Now) — A judge on Friday dismissed the last criminal charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stemming from a sexual harassment investigation. Top prosecutors in Nassau and Westchester counties also decided not to pursue charges over similar allegations.

Chris Hahn, host of the “Aggressive Progressive” podcast and Jason Nichols of the University of Maryland join “On Balance” to discuss.

The Supreme Court heard challenges Friday on two separate Biden administration mandates, one for virtually every health care worker in America. The second case is the employer-based mandate, under which the administration said the Occupational Health and Safety Administration can use its emergency powers to put in place.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office argued before the court against the mandates. He joins the show to weigh in on the case.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

President Biden met with wildfire survivors Friday afternoon near Boulder, Colorado. Losses from last week’s Marshall Fire are expected to reach $1 billion.

Colorado radio host Ross Kaminsky explains what’s next for the community.

According to a report, some Seattle cops spread “disinformation” — supposedly in an attempt to quell the mayhem following protests over the murder of George Floyd.

The Seattle Times reports police faked radio chatter about far-right Proud Boys members marching to confront protesters — and possibly carrying guns — as a ruse to try to get protesters to back off.

David Katz, a former DEA senior special agent joins “On Balance.”