Trudeau invokes rare emergencies act, Louisville candidate accused of trying to kill would-be mayor

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden provided a status update Tuesday on the ongoing situation with Russia at the Ukraine border, saying “an invasion remains distinctly possible.”

National security advisor Mike Lyons joins “On Balance” to discuss the situation along the border.

Justin Trudeau’s emergencies act allows his administration to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts, suspend the insurance on their rigs and also tow away their vehicles. On Tuesday, Trudeau doubled down on his claims that the protesters are violent, racist and a threat to democracy.

Journalist George F. Will weighs in on the protest.

A candidate for Louisville’s Metro Council stands charged with attempted murder, accused of opening fire on a mayoral candidate whose shirt was grazed by a bullet in his campaign headquarters, police said Tuesday.

Mediate co-founder Colby Hall joins the show.

Radio host Vince Coglianese discusses blue states rolling back mask mandates.

The Ford F-150 Lightning, the all-electric version of the gas-powered F-150, is one of the hottest new cars on the market with more than 200,000 reservations so far. It’s so hot, Ford is letting dealerships have customers sign a “no sale provision” when they buy it. It stops buyers from selling the pickup truck for a profit for one year after they buy it — or they can face court action that includes blocking the transfer of the title.

Tom Maoli, who owns several car dealerships in New Jersey, joins “On Balance.”