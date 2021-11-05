US adds 500K jobs, new Pfizer COVID-19 treatment, vaccine mandate suit

US economy adds 500K jobs, new Pfizer COVID treatment, attorneys general to sue over vaccine mandate

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — There was genuinely good news in America Friday as a new drug from Pfizer promises to all but eliminate the chance of dying from COVID-19.

Also, the economy added half a million new jobs, pushing the unemployment rate down below 5%, while your 401(k) is likely at or near an all-time high.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was confronted by climate protesters who followed him into a parking garage and blocked his car, chanting, “We want to live.”

Jason Nicols, a senior lecturer at the University of Maryland, joins “On Balance With Leland Vittert” to discuss climate change.

The news of a new anti-viral drug from Pfizer comes as states challenge President Biden’s new vaccine mandate, which requires businesses with more than 100 employees to make sure their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.

Two states have filed lawsuits against the mandate: Missouri and Indiana.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita join the show to discuss those lawsuits.

The game of chicken continues on Capitol Hill, where progressives still won’t agree to vote for President Biden’s infrastructure bill until they have an agreement on the much larger Build Back Better Plan. There is a scenario where a few Republicans could come to rescue House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from progressives. But Texas Congressman Andy Biggs will not be among them. He joins the show to explain why.

Robert Patillo, a civil rights attorney, and Leonydus Johnson, host of “Informed Dissent,” join “On Balance” to discuss the gubernatorial election in Virginia and the state’s new lieutenant governor-elect.

Meanwhile, former President Trump told a radio host that without his base, Glenn Youngkin would’ve lost by 15 points. That, once again, is raising questions over whether Trump’s gloves-off, no-filter politicking is wearing thin — particularly since Youngkin distanced himself from Trump while still bringing in MAGA voters, and flipping suburban voters.

Niall Stanage, White House columnist for The Hill, joins the show to discuss Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.

A new documentary called “Cartelville USA” focuses on Mexican drug cartels starting illegal marijuana operations in Southern California and their effects on Americans in the towns they live in. Director Jorge Ventura joins “On Balance” to discuss the film.