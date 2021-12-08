Vaccine mandate rebuke, inflation, and Hispanic voters leaning right

(NewsNation Now) — COVID-19 vaccines work, but federal mandates to receive them are being dismantled in courts across the country. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer starts the show with the effort from Republicans in Washington, D.C. to repeal the mandates through Congress, which isn’t likely to work, either.

Newsweek’s Batya Ungar Sargon weighs in on America’s stance towards the vaccines.

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady explains how her city is handling vaccines, and whether the right approach might be to require them in certain popular settings such as gyms and restaurants.

Phillip Levine, former mayor of Miami Beach, Florida, talks about inflation and whether Democrats are contributing to it.

Author and supply chain researcher Glenn Richey takes the temperature of the logistics crisis.

A poll finds Hispanic voters are split on which party they plan to support in 2022’s midterms. Former George W Bush campaign worker Erick Erickson and The Hill’s Rafael Banel react.

Podcast host Leonydus Johnson reacts to a Generation Lab poll showing more than 70% of college-age Democrats wouldn’t date a Republican, compared to 31% of college-age Republicans refusing to go on dates with Democrats.

Merriam-Webster crowned “vaccine” as the word of the year. Radio host Tony Katz has some picks for runner-up candidates.