Vaccine mandate resistance, rising prices, and Walmart execs’ controversial training

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Chicago’s police union leader is in a public fight with the mayor over the city’s vaccine mandate. NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson gives the latest developments as it heads to court.

The military’s compliance rate is also far from 100%. Kevin Carroll, a veteran and former senior counselor to former Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly explains the conflict.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage and Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, takes the temperature in Washington as the cost of basic goods continues to rise.

A school administrator in Texas advised teachers to offer opposing perspectives on the Holocaust. “The Aggressive Progressive” podcast’s host, Chris Hahn, weighs in.

Former NFL player Keith Willis comments on the growing war on emails brewing within the NFL.

The Global Times, a state-sponsored newspaper in China, published an op-ed saying Americans sending troops to defend Taiwan would mean death for those soldiers. Some view it as a distraction from economic issues in China. Gordon Chang gives his perspective.

Walmart’s leaders are going through diversity training that is reportedly rooted in critical race theory. The Heritage Foundation’s Jonathan Butcher gives his take.