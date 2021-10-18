Vaccine mandates and labor, Joe Manchin upsetting Democrats, and wine bottle shortages

(NewsNation Now) — Police departments and local governments may be facing an exodus as vaccine mandate deadlines creep closer. NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson discusses where things stand in Chicago as the mayor and police face off over required shots. Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez gives his perspective on “On Balance With Leland Vittert.”

Also, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., is feeling heat from liberals and conservatives after he made it clear several pillars of President Biden’s landmark budget plan would need to be rolled back to get his crucial vote. The American Enterprise Institute’s Chris Stirewalt joins the show to explain the consequences that could come from his demands.

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura was recently threatened by an armed person who may have been smuggling a migrant into the U.S. Ventura joins the show to detail the rising tensions at the border.

The U.S. is growing concerned China may be testing advanced weapons. Politico’s Lee Hudson breaks down some of Beijing’s rumored capabilities.

Thomas McLarty, President Clinton’s former chief of staff, and Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin share their memories of the late Colin Powell.

The supply chain issues are now impacting the wine business. There may be a shortage of bottles because of a scarcity of glass. Mike Eaton of the Jackson Family Winery shares his experience.