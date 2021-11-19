Verdict in Rittenhouse trial, fatal overdoses skyrocket during pandemic, disappearance of Peng Shuai

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Friday’s acquittal closed the criminal case against Kyle Rittenhouse but what this means for the country culturally, for gun owners, for the media, for police and for prosecutors is just beginning.

The defense attorney who caused an outcry by saying Black pastors should be barred from the murder trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death declared in court Friday that a courthouse rally supporting the slain Black man’s family was comparable to a “public lynching” of the three white defendants.

There were more than 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. in one year. Drug recovery advocates said the increased isolation during the pandemic among recovering drug users made it harder for them to maintain sobriety.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday stuck to its line that it wasn’t aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her.

Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation.”

The House passed an expansive social and environmental spending bill Friday after months of Democratic infighting and an overnight delay by a top Republican leader.

