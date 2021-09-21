Viral photos from the border, John Bolton on Biden’s speech and a school board member’s stance on 9/11

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Tonight’s show begins with a look at the border. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd talks about viral photos of agents that have Democrats talking.

Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall discusses how the news media is covering the border.

Former national security advisor John Bolton talks Biden’s speech to the United Nations.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin discusses the breaking news in the Gabby Petito case.

Politico’s Ben Schreckinger talks about his new book “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s 50-Year Rise to Power” and what he learned about Hunter Biden.

Latino Rebels Capitol correspondent Pablo Manriquez talks the future of Biden’s agenda.

Pollster and Washington Examiner columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson breaks down a new poll that shows Biden’s approval rating in Iowa is lower than Trump’s ever was.

Author and activist Asra Nomani explains why she’s calling for a school board member in one Virginia county to step down after controversial comments about 9/11.

