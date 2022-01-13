Voters don’t trust Biden, SCOTUS blocks his vaccine mandate, and the micro-school trend

(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ partnered on a poll that found registered voters don’t trust President Joe Biden or his health officials. Decision Desk HQ’s Scott Tranter discusses the results. Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, analyzes the poll in the context of the pandemic.

Ian Samuel, former law clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Anotnin Scalia, breaks down the Court’s decision to block Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Kelly Smith founded Prenda, an education company that helps parents run micro-schools out of their homes. She discusses the trend of parents taking kids out of public schools.

NewsNation Washington Bureau Chief Mike Viquera talks about the fallout from Biden’s speech on voting rights and whether he had the right strategy.