What Americans think of Biden, Arbery verdict, and how woke is too woke?

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is proudly pointing to a weekly jobless report that registered lower than it has since the 1960s, but inflation still persists. Princeton University’s Dr. Lauren Wright breaks down what Americans think of the president, barely more than a year after he was elected.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan reacts to a jury in his state finding the three men involved in the death of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of his murder.

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) examines the power China has over international businesses that are afraid to criticize it.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer explains the Pentagon’s new mission to get to the bottom of UFOs.

Yonkers, New York police Commissioner John Mueller weighs in on the number of high-profile smash-and-grabs in upscale stores in recent days.

Tom Bogart, a Southwest Airlines pilot, explains his fight against the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Podcast host Chris Hahn and University of Maryland professor Jason Nichols talk about whether some things done in the name of political and medical correctness this week were thoughtful or too much.