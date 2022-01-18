Why teachers unions have more power in some states, plus how the cost of oil affects everything

(NewsNation Now) — Ted Dabrowski, president of Wirepoints, explains why teachers unions in some states have more power than others.

John Catsimatidis, who owns an oil refining company and one of New York’s largest grocery store chains, dives into the increasing price of oil and how it impacts more than just gasoline.

Mediaite’s Colby Hall discusses Golden State Warriors part-owner Chamath Palihapitiya’s U-turn regarding his stance on the Uyghur minority in China.

USA Today’s Carli Pierson looks ahead to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday news conference marking the end of his first year in office.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Coalition, gives his take on the Biden administration’s first year.

Dr. Robyn Koslowitz, a school psychologist, examines the schism in the country over mask mandates in schools.

Finally, Leland explains the issues the postal service’s free COVID-19 test website faced on the day it launched.