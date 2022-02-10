(NewsNation Now) — Newsweeks’ Batya Ungar Sargon breaks down the political implications of the Canadian blockade for President Joe Biden.
Justin Tupper, vice president of the U.S. Cattle Association, explains the impact inflation has had on the food supply.
Independent journalist Ali Bradley reports on migrant encounters at the southern border.
Data science professor Liberty Vittert examines the gap between available jobs and workers to fill those positions.
Windsor, Ontario Mayor Drew Dilkens details his efforts to ease the protests in his city.
Wharf Cigar Store manager Lonnie Rehs shares what it’s been like to keep up with demand as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow makes his products trendy in Cincinnati.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.
Latest News
- Windsor’s mayor on blockade, why Dems don’t support truckers, plus numbers from the border
- Police: Man angry over McDonald’s order shoots into TN store
- US protest similar to Canada’s ‘in the works,’ trucker says
- Truckers protest in Canada could outlast support, students in West Virginia walk out of school
- Doctors see more ‘broken heart syndrome’ cases in pandemic