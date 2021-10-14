WV is paying remote workers $12K to live there, mask mandates and why aren’t wages keeping up with inflation?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — More than 10,000 John Deere employees began striking Thursday after the company failed to negotiate a new contract with the union. NewsNation correspondent Kelsey Kernstine joins the show with the latest news on the strike.

Labor economist Chris Tilly explains why people are leaving their jobs and why the struggle to recruit workers is getting harder.

West Virginia is paying remote workers $12,000 to move to the state. West Virginia House Delegate Moore Capito (R-Kanawah) talks about the new program and how it continues to attract applicants from all 50 states and countries across the globe.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin talks about how the Texas oil and gas industry is rebounding.

Tom Maoli, president & CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars, joins the program to discuss how inflation has affected the price of cars.

Virginia is one of the few East Coast states that does not require those exercising in a gym to wear masks. People from outside the state and visiting just to experience some normalcy. NewsNation reporter Joe Khalil reports on how gyms are handling the influx of customers there.

President Biden announced Thursday that his private-sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate will take effect soon. RealClearPolitics White House correspondent Philip Wegmann discusses the implications of this mandate and how it may affect employers once released.

Ben Ladner of The Step Back talks about how Kyrie Irving’s decision to stay unvaccinated could affect his career.

