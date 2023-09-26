Fully nude dating show added to Max

(NewsNation) — A British dating show that features full-frontal nudity is now on HBO’s Max.

Uncensored episodes of “Naked Attraction” dropped on the streaming service last week. In the series, competitors can eliminate possible dates if they don’t like a contestant’s body. Then, the tables are turned, and they are judged without clothes.

A warning at the beginning of each episode says the series contains “full-frontal nudity, coarse language, and graphic discussions about the human body.”

Comedian Gina Brillon joined “On Balance with Leland Vittert” to discuss the show Tuesday evening.

Vittert asked, “What is it about our society right now that people are willing to submit to this?”

“Have you been on social media? They’re doing it on social media already? It’s not that surprising that they’re now doing it on TV. Of course, people are willing to do this, anything, for fame, right?” Brillon said.

The series, intended only for mature audiences, has six seasons. It made its debut in 2016.