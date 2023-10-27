Gaza offensive among ‘most dangerous’ battles: Military expert

(NewsNation) — The Israeli Army says its ground forces are “expanding their activity” in the Gaza Strip, as it moves closer to a full-on ground invasion of the besieged territory.

Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the Gaza border. On Friday night, the Israel Defense Forces knocked out internet and communications in Gaza and stepped up bombardments.

Glenn Ignazio, retired Air Force Special Operations commander, joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” on Friday to discuss the latest developments, saying, “Special operations always is going to be one of the big proponents to go forward and … be as covert as possible.”

Explosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall. The Palestinian telecom provider, Paltel, said the bombardment caused “complete disruption” of internet, cellular and landline services.

“What they’re doing is they’re disrupting the command and control centers, they are disrupting their ammunition storage areas,” Ignazio said.

The Israeli Defense Forces allege Hamas is operating a military base under their largest hospital.

“It’s very difficult to get that big command and control center underneath the hospital without causing damage,” Ignazio said.

According to reports, there are a series of connected tunnels under Gaza, known as the Gaza Metro System. The passageways are used to smuggle goods and launch attacks into Israel.

“It’s got to be very methodical because it literally becomes a 360 war,” Ignazio said. “If somebody has a tunnel that you happen to miss and pops out behind you, you got to make sure that you have the troops to cover your … back, and that’s going to be very difficult in this area.”

Israel says its strikes target Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the militants operate from among civilians, putting them in danger.

“It is a very dangerous, very dirty area,” Ignazio said. “You don’t know where these tunnels are going. You don’t know where they’re popping out at and they could be hidden underneath anything. So it is a tough, dangerous event that IDF is facing.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel expects a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza soon.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a suicide mission,” Ignazio said. “But it is probably one of the most dangerous close-quarter battles you can possibly get into.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.