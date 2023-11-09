Young adults having harder time ‘adulting’ than parents: Survey

FILE: A new report, titled “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report,” offers possible insight into the finances of Millennials and Gen Z. (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Young adults are having a harder time reaching the same achievements their parents did, a new survey found.

A “Youth & Money in the USA” poll by CNBC and Generation Lab surveyed 1,039 people between the ages of 18 and 34 across the U.S. from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30.

Fifty-five percent of those surveyed said it is “much harder” to buy a home, 44% believe it’s more difficult to find a job, and 55% think it’s harder to get promoted.

“This is purely a snapshot of what young people perceive their lives to be like compared to their parents,” Cyrus Beschloss, founder of Generation Lab, told CNBC.

Other survey highlights include 50% of young Americans insisting inflation is “very negatively” impacting their financial well-being and 39% saying the same for mortgage prices.

The survey’s results were released roughly one year before the 2024 presidential election.