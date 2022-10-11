Voting for Walker? Georgia lieutenant governor won’t say

(NewsNation) — Heading into the midterms, attention has pivoted to the state of Georgia. Election results in the Peach State could determine the future balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican candidate and former football running back Herschel Walker.

In the wake of scandals surrounding Walker, Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, a Republican, would not say whether he will vote for the Republican Senate candidate.

In an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert, Duncan said he is struggling with the decision.

“I’m struggling like a lot of other folks here in Georgia. Hardcore conservatives like me, I’ve got a voting record. I’ve got a whole product of work that says I’m a conservative. I’m not voting for Raphael Warnock (Walker’s Democratic opponent) … I want a real conservative that knows how to get up and fight for real conservative causes and knows the issues and doesn’t have to defend his past every minute of every day. And that’s the problem with this race right now,” Duncan said.

Walker has recently come under fire after The Daily Beast reported that he urged a woman, who happens to be the mother of one of his children, to have an abortion in 2009. The former NFL star, who supports a national abortion ban with no exceptions, has denied the woman’s allegation.

“This here, this abortion thing, is false, it’s a lie,” Walker said.

Walker’s opponent, Warnock, describes himself as a “pro-choice pastor fighting for reproductive justice.”

Duncan called Walker’s scandal the hand Republicans in Georgia have been “dealt with” and said since former President Donald Trump backed Walker, it changed the trajectory of the election for conservatives.

“We didn’t have a primary in this state. We had an endorsement by Donald Trump. We had a football star that showed up, and now he’s going to represent the Republican Party,” Duncan said. “This has got Trump’s fingerprints all over it. I mean, how many times do we have to get burned by Trump as Republicans in this state?”

Duncan described the Senate race as “hard to watch” and insisted there are much bigger issues impacting Georgia residents.

“I know most folks I talked to in Georgia are scared to death (about) what this economy’s about ready to do. I mean, how many triple digit down days do we have to have on the stock market? 401(k)s are getting sliced up. Folks are now genuinely worried about maybe getting laid off, all kinds of disasters around the world. I mean, this is really heavy stuff. But yet, we’re going to elect a U.S. senator here in Georgia and other states on just all the superfluous stuff that’s out there that is not actually solving the problem. It’s hard to watch,” Duncan said.

Warnock and Walker are expected to debate in Savannah on Friday.